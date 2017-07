× JDC 2017 breeds 21st first-time PGA Tour winner

SILVIS, Illinois — Tournament director Clair Peterson was all smiles after the 47th John Deere Classic.

The tournament gave a championship to yet another first-time winner, Bryson DeChambeau, who finished the tournament at 18 under par.

With DeChambeau’s win, the tournament has now bred 21 first-time PGA Tour winners.