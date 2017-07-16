It will be a perfect ten for Monday’s weather!

We’re winding down pretty nicely this Sunday evening. Any storms will continue to move further south, and eventually the clouds will give way to a mostly clear sky. It will be a touch chilly tonight with lows in the upper 50s. Just a heads up, you may be able to see the Northern Lights if you live north of the Quad Cities!

Any Monday Blues will be no match for the weather! We’re looking at a perfect day with sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the low 80s.

Unfortunately, the humidity is really going to ramp up by Tuesday, and so will the heat. Highs will be back in the low 90s during the middle part of the week, but it’s going to feel more like 95-105. There will be a slight chance of a few showers and storms each day.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham