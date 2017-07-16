Event raises more than $80,000 dollars to help families battling cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- About 500 people came out to support children and families dealing with cancer.

The Pinky Swear 5k and Fun Run raises money to help families dealing with childhood cancer.

One in eleven families face bankruptcy because of the medical costs and other unexpected life circumstances revolving around the disease.

"A family does not plan for cancer, they plan for retirement, they plan for college. And when a child gets cancer it really devastates the families," says Erica Campbell, Pinky Swear Foundation.

But organizers of the Pinky Swear Foundation want to change that.

"We help families with a child that's battling cancer. (We) help them with financial grants to help pay mortgages, electricity bills, car payments," says Campbell.

On July 16th they were able to raise more than $80,000 dollars through the running event at the Centennial Park.