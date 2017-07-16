Disc golf world championship travels through the Quad Cities this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- As another year of the John Deere Classic comes to a close, a new golf tournament is making it's debut in the Quad Cities this week.

July 15 to July 22 marks this year's PDGA Amateur Disc Golf World Championship.

The tournament includes 650 competitors from at least 8 countries. This year is the first time the tournament is being held in the Quad Cities.

"It's identical (to traditional golf) except that your equipment is different, so instead of using a club and a ball you’re using a disc,” says player Wyatt Tyler.

Organizers says the game was officially established in 1976, it has since grown in popularity.

"200 to 300 courses are going in on a yearly bases. Now there's over 5,000 free to play courses across the United States," says organizer Jay Reading.

This year's tournament will be held in several parks through out the area, from Credit Island in Davenport, to Richmond Hill Park in Geneseo.