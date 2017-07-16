× Bryson DeChambeau wins 2017 John Deere Classic

SILVIS, Illinois — Bryson DeChambeau has earned his first ever professional win at the 2017 John Deere Classic.

The 23-year-old finished the John Deere Classic at 18 under, with a final round of 65.

In his one year professional career, he has earned one second place victory and two in the top ten.

DeChambeau, a California native, turned pro in 2016 and graduated from Southern Methodist University.

Patrick Rodgers finished second in the tournament at 17 under.

