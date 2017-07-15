The man behind the John Deere Classic french braids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEERE RUN-- For the pros, they're hats and visors. For some volunteers they're french braids. Pay attention. You'll see them in passing. Pay closer attention. You'll find out where they come from.

Everyday before tournament volunteer Kathy Smith hits the course, she takes a seat in the John Deere Classic salon, which doubles as the Caddy tent.

"I don't have to worry about it in my face, so it's much cooler," says Smith.

The style is functional and fashionable, and Kathy's not the only customer.

But Bill, he's the only stylist.

"I've got an 18 hole guarantee," says Bill Peifer.

Bill's been braiding hair for years. His sister taught him. He wanted to learn so he could braid his daughter's hair.

"She was my youngest and so we were very close at that time, and we could kind of just do something together," says Peifer.

Betsy is older now. But Bill still cherishes those moments not every father typically has with his daughter.

"Cross every one of those lines. There is nothing that only mom should have to do. You should learn to do all those things and be a part of that life because it's sucjh a short time. Yeah, you need to be there," says Peifer.

Peifer has been a volunteer at the JDC for 10 years. He's been braiding volunteers' hair for five.