Brian Harman made a big move during round three of the 2017 John Deere Classic.

Harman started at two under par on Saturday, but quickly moved up the leaderboard.

He fired a bogey-free round with eight birdies and no bogeys. He's ten-under heading into Sunday.

Bubba Watson is hanging in there at 6-under, heading into the final round.

