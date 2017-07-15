× A few showers or storms may pass through overnight Saturday

What a gorgeous Saturday afternoon we had! As we get into the later part of the evening and overnight hours, a cold front from the north will be approaching us. This will bring a few showers and storms along the Highway 20 corridor, and this line of storms will be moving southward after midnight. A storm or two may be on the strong side. Thankfully, these will really weaken as they move further south. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Many of us will see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow, but this same front may spark a few isolated showers and storms. Highs around the Quad Cities will be around the mid 80s. As the front clears out to the south, we’ll be left with a clear sky and lows in the upper 50s that night.

Gorgeous weather is on tap for Monday with highs in the low 80. The best part is that there will be less humidity. However, the heat and humidity ramps up by Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 90s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham