× Small shower chance for tournament play later this weekend

It has been the kind of weather you want to throw in a bottle and save for later. Temperatures didn’t even reach 80 in many areas today, which will set the tone for another pleasant night with overnight lows around 60.

Saturday will be just a touch warmer with even a touch more humidity, but likely you won’t even notice. The sun will continue to swim in that blue ocean sky and highs around the low to mid 80s.

By Sunday, we’ll increase that temperature a few degrees more as well as the humidity as a disturbance comes in from the northwest. The front associated with this disturbance will carry a few isolated showers possibly a thunderstorm with it. Fortunately, the coverage is not expected to be widespread. Our chance begins during the early morning hours that day with another by afternoon.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

