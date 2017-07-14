NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: How to make art with a golf ball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2017 John Deere Classic is underway at TPC Deere Run - don't forget WQAD News 8 is the Official Station of the JDC! - and so I figured we needed to celebrate by having a golf-themed Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, July 14th.

Now, it's no secret that my Co-Anchor Jonathan Ketz and I aren't golf pros, but you can become a pro artist with a golf ball... which is basically the same thing, right? I found this fun craft on the blog, CanDo Kiddo, and the best part? Anyone who's any age can do it! All you need is a pan with a lid, some paper or poster board, any color paint, and a golf ball. Click the video above to see how we did and click the video below to see our first ever putt-putt challenge:

Have a great time at the John Deere Classic this weekend!