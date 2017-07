Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois -- David Lawrence and Kurt Slattery weren't the only ones in the JDC with a local connection.

Moline native Tony Navarro made his way back home to the Quad Cities to play a different role in the tournament.

Navarro, a mainstay on the tour for 36 years, was a caddy for PGA Pro Nick Watney.

While anytime home is appreciated, Navarro's trip was short-lived as Watney missed Friday's cut to continue on to weekend play.