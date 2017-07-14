Local JDC players Lawrence and Slattery prove they deserve to play with the best

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois -- It was a dream come true for two local players in this year's John Deere Classic.

Illinois natives David Lawrence, of Moline, and Kurt Slattery, of Taylor Ridge, proved to tournament-goers that they have what it takes to play with the best in the game.

With excited fans surrounding them at every turn, it was a day to remember for both Lawrence and Slattery.

"I was outside the ropes a little bit. It's my home and community," said Lawrence.

While they may not be continuing on to weekend play, Lawrence and Slattery have plenty of positives to take away from their two rounds in the JDC, which will help them to advance their golf careers.

"I know I have the ability to play with these guys. Have to polish up a couple things," said Slattery.

"It was just about trusting," said Lawrence, "I know these greens and it was nice to see some of them fall, so, it was a blast."

Both players have been encouraged every step of the way from family, friends, and each other.