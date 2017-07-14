× Drive-by shooting suspect sentenced to five years for firing into Muscatine area home

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Muscatine teen who fired a handgun into a rural Muscatine County home was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday, July 14.

Marco I. Martinez, 18, was found guilty of criminal mischief after a jury trial last June.

According to court records, Martinez fired a .22 caliber handgun out of the window of a car toward a house in the Rancho Valley subdivision in Montpelier at around 1:30 a.m. the night of Feb. 13, 2017. Several bullets struck the home, including one that narrowly missed a homeowner that was inside the residence at the time. The house sustained around $2,000 in damage.

Martinez remains in the Muscatine County Jail, awaiting disposition of other charges filed against him.