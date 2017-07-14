Dozens become U.S citizens during Rock Island naturalization ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND-- More than 40 people became citizens at the Rock Island County Federal Courthouse.

Sudan, South Korea, Mexico were just few of the 22 countries represented during the Naturalization ceremony.

Family and friends gathered to support their loved ones after months and maybe years of waiting to become citizens.

Nana Djunga came from the Republic of Congo searching for a better life and now attends Carl Sandburg College.

"It feels amazing...I've waited for this moment for so long," says Djunga

Receiving her citizenship was just another step into her future.

"I like nursing so I'm going to defend peoples rights through nursing," says Djunga.

For Martha Puente de Romero receiving her citizenship meant finally being able to join her family.

She says she's happy to become a U.S citizen as she was the only one left in her family to do so.

In order to receive their citizenship through naturalization, they have to meet certain requirements.

That includes being a legal permanent resident for five years and passing a civics and English test.

The time it took for a path to citizenship was worth it to Yahia Mohammed from Sudan.

"I decided to become a United States citizen because this country is so great it is very known all over the world," says Mohammed.

Mohammed says now as a citizen he wants to improve his English and attend college in the future.