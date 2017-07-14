Big trucks roll into the Iowa 80 truck stop for “Truckers Jamboree”

WALCOTT, Iowa – The 38th annual Truckers Jamboree has officially rolled into Iowa!

The annual event takes place all weekend at the Iowa 80 truck stop.

The event will have live music, free concerts, food, vendors, family fun, antique trucks and a truck beauty contest.

Click here to see past truck beauty contest winners.

Every year, the event brings in tens of thousands of people from across the country.

Carl Wallin has been driving trucks for over 25 years and says the Jamboree is a nice break for truckers driving long hours on the road.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"As a trucker myself it means a lot. It’s much appreciated to see people put this in action for us and for the guys on the road it’s a nice break for them going down the road," said Wallin with Reliable Carriers. "For the old school guys walking around here it might bring back some memories from when they were my age."

The Iowa 80 truck stop was also named "15 quirky places to visit" in 2015.

Admission to the event is free and goes until Saturday, July 15.

Click here for 2017 schedule of events.