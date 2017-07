Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois -- 2012 John Deere Classic Champion, Zach Johnson started strong on Day 1 of the 2017 tournament.

Playing alongside Charles Howell III, Johnson got started with a birdie on Hole 10. He hit his approach to 18-inches, then rolled it in for the first of three straight birdies.

By the end of the day, Johnson made seven birdies and one bogey, missing only one green and fairway in the first round.