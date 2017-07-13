× Tolerable summer warmth returns for tournament play at the JDC

Weather during tournament play at the John Deere Classic started without a hitch as skies dried out and sunshine slowly returned. Front we’ve been keeping a watch on earlier today has positioned itself even farther south than expected, thus pushing any redevelopment of showers to stay out of the forecast.

Humidity won’t be as high overnight… in fact, neither will be the temperature as overnight lows will dip around 60 degrees.

Best day heading into the weekend will be Friday. Wow! What day this will be! Plenty of sunshine, low humidity and daytime highs struggling to reach 80 degrees!

Warmer 80s quickly return for both Saturday and Sunday with a passing shower possible on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here