Sammy Sosa looks dramatically different, and the internet is going nuts

CHICAGO -- A former Chicago Cubs player is back in the news and has become a trending subject on Twitter.

Sammy Sosa appeared on ESPN earlier this week -- and looked dramatically different.

In the interview, he's sporting a pink fedora and his complexion looks to be much whiter.

This is a before and after photo of the former Cub:

This is what self-hate looks like: Sammy Sosa before and after pic.twitter.com/UsOkhk7zxp — Little But Talawa (@LittleButTalawa) July 13, 2017

It seems that Sosa has made a few changes to his appearance -- and the internet has a lot to say about it:

Sammy Sosa really living his life as a one man Neapolitan Ice Cream pic.twitter.com/enU75FS5ML — Ol' QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) July 13, 2017

Sammy Sosa out here lookin like Pepto Bismal. pic.twitter.com/1xdKo84Bko — OXTAIL GAWD (@ThatDudeMCFLY) July 13, 2017

They need to do a #30for30 on Sammy Sosa and not even talk about baseball. "What if I told you that this guy...was also this guy..." pic.twitter.com/94JK1CjdTs — BigHeadSports (@BigHeadSports) July 13, 2017

My man Sammy Sosa looking like Snagglepuss smh pic.twitter.com/arJWAvQKMi — G (@__GDB) July 13, 2017

Sosa played with the Chicago Cubs from 1992 until 2004.