Sammy Sosa looks dramatically different, and the internet is going nuts

Posted 3:11 pm, July 13, 2017, by and

CHICAGO -- A former Chicago Cubs player is back in the news and has become a trending subject on Twitter.

Sammy Sosa appeared on ESPN earlier this week -- and looked dramatically different.

In the interview, he's sporting a pink fedora and his complexion looks to be much whiter.

This is a before and after photo of the former Cub:

It seems that Sosa has made a few changes to his appearance -- and the internet has a lot to say about it:

 

Sosa played with the Chicago Cubs from 1992 until 2004.