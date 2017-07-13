SILVIS, Illinois -- Head Golf Professional Ron Sheyd joined WQAD's Matt Randazzo to share his analysis of round 1 of the JDC, including his thoughts on tournament co-leaders Howell III and Schneiderjans, and who he thinks may make a move to the top in round 2.
Ron Scheyd’s analysis of Round One at the JDC
-
Patrick Rodgers has outstanding start to Round 1 of JDC
-
Rory Sabbatini ends JDC Round 1 as a field leader
-
Zach Johnson has strong start to JDC tournament
-
JDC Preview Show – Ryan Moore, Clair Peterson and Expert Analysis for the 2017 PGA event
-
Daniel Summerhays golfs great at JDC… on odd years
-
-
PGA Tour Commissioner shares his thoughts on the JDC
-
Charles Howell tied for lead after Day 1 at JDC
-
Plenty to watch for in 2017 JDC Field
-
Bubba Watson returns to JDC for the first time since 2010
-
Moore credits JDC for late season surge
-
-
John Deere Classic eager to return to July date
-
It’s charity, golfing, and pictures for Ben Higgins at the 2017 JDC
-
JDC officials announce the return of big-time players Bubba Watson and Davis Love III