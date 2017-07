Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND - Friends, family, and community members are honoring former Rock Island Alderman Chuck Austin tonight.

On Thursday, July 13th at 5:30pm, a memorial service is being held at the Rock Island High School Auditorium.

Austin died Friday, July 7th after an accident at TPC Deere Run. He had volunteered with the John Deere Classic for 27 years as a member of the Grunt Crew.

Those who knew Austin say he was always finding ways to better serve the community. For more coverage, click here.