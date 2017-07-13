Iowa governor candidate John Norris stops in Davenport during six day tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- Education was at the top of the list during John Norris's visit to Davenport on July 13th.

The former Democratic Party Chairman announced earlier this week for his bid on the 2018 election.

From there he launched a six day tour and 22 event around Iowa.

"It's about re-establishing the values that Iowans care about," says Norris.

Norris says his top priorities focus on health care, education and the economy.

"We should be about lifting people up economically not driving them down, but that's why our special interests are driving the agenda in Des Moines right now and that's what this fight is all about."

Norris is up against six other Democrats and three republicans including incumbent Governor Reynolds.