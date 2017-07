Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT- Hy-Vee is gearing up for the 2017 Pinky Swear Fun Run/Walk Sunday, July 16.

The grocer's Debbie Geisler joined WQAD News 8 at 11 Thursday, July 13 to talk about the event that helps area kids with cancer.

The event is happening at Centennial Park near downtown Davenport. Walk-up registration is available for the 5K Sunday from 7 to 8:15 a.m. The opening ceremony starts at 8:35 a.m. Day of registration costs $40 for adults and $30 for children.