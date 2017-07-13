× Hundreds of kids celebrate summer learning at I-Wireless Center

MOLINE- Around 800 kids gathered at the I-Wireless center for ‘Stepping up for Summer Learning.’

The event celebrates the summer programs that keeps kids educated.

Organizers say too often the “summer slide” is what happens to disadvantage kids during the summer months, losing the knowledge over the summer.

“One thing we know during the summer months our kids… they have that summer slide, where they’re falling back when they’re not actively engaged when they’re not in school, to come to camps and be actively learning is really something and it’s great,” says Dan Mcneil of Spring Forward Learning Center.

Research shows most students lose two months of math skills every summer and 9 out of 10 teachers spend at least three weeks reteaching lessons at the start of the school year.

Organizers say summer programs are important to prevent kids from falling behind in schools.

They also provide healthy meals to students and keep them active.