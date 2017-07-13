Green wristbands at John Deere Classic keep Chuck Austin’s memory alive

In the wake of the passing of longtime John Deere Classic volunteer, Chuck Austin, all the volunteers wore green wristbands in his memory.

Austin died in an accident at Deere Run on Friday, July 7th, just days before the tournament began.

Austin was a leader in the Quad Cities community. He served as a former Rock Island Alderman and math teacher at Rock Island High School.

He was part of the grunt crew at Deere Run and volunteered there for 27 years.

The tournament office ordered more than 3,000 bracelets for volunteers and fans.

Friends of Austin say the bands are a way to keep Austin’s memory alive.