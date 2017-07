Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Daniel Summerhays always does well at the John Deere Classic... on odd years.

A look at his record over the last five years shows:

in 2016 he was cut after two days of play

in 2015 he tied for 8th

in 2014 he tied for 13th

in 2013 he tied for 4th

in 2012 he was cut after two days of play

Could 2017 be this 33-year-old pro's year?

He finished Round One at 66, at five-under par.