Crime Stoppers increases reward to find missing University of Illinois student

CHAMPAIGN, Illinois– Champaign County Crime Stoppers is increasing the reward to find missing University of Illinois student Yingying Zhang.

The new reward will be $50,000, up from $40,000. Crime Stoppers says they hope the increase will encourage the sharing of new information to help FBI in the ongoing investigation. The reward money comes from community donations. The increase was made at the request of Zhang’s family.

Zhang, 26, has been missing since June 9th. She was last seen getting into Brendt Christensen’s car on campus. Christensen, 28, was indicted by a Federal Grand Jury Wednesday on a criminal charge related to her abduction.

