SILVIS, Illinois -- One of Zach Johnson's playing partners, Charles Howell III set the pace early on during the first round of the 2017 John Deere Classic tournament.

The group started on the back nine, and on Hole 16 Howell made a five-foot putt for birdie.

Then, on Hole 1, after another great approach, he made another birdie and made it to six-under par.

Ending day one, Howell is tied for the lead with Ollie Schniederjans at eight-under par.