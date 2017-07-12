Veterans can get special deals at the John Deere Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Ill. -- The John Deere Classic is rolling out the red carpet for military members and veterans at this year's golf tournament.

Any current or former military member with valid identification receive free admission for themselves and a guest to the course anytime between Thursday's opening and Sunday's finale. In addition, Saturday is Military Appreciation Day.

On Saturday, all military personnel currently holding a Common Access Card, as well as retirees with a valid ID will have the opportunity to enjoy free food offers and VIP viewing at the 15th hole green.