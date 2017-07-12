× Stephen Colbert starts ‘Trump attacked me on Twitter’ Hall of Fame

NEW YORK CITY, New York– President Donald Trump is known for his frequent use of Twitter, via both his @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS accounts. Each presidential tweet is saved, and becomes part of the National Archives.

Late night talk show host Stephen Colbert decided to give some of the people featured in the president’s tweets even more publicity. This week, he introduced the “Trump Attacked Me on Twitter” Hall of Fame.

The first inductees? “Morning Joe” co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough.

Brzezinski called the induction “an honor of a lifetime,” during a taped, comedic segment on Colbert’s “The Late Show.”

In late June, President Trump attacked Brzezinski and Scarborough on Twitter, in a series of tweets.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Also on Colbert’s show, Scarborough informed Colbert that he is leaving the Republican Party.

“I am a Republican, but I’m not going to be a Republican anymore,” Scarborough explained. “I’ve got to become an Independent.”

Scarborough served as a Republican congressman from Florida between 1994 and 2001.

He is now engaged to his co-host, Brzezinski.