× Scattered storms to redevelop tonight..possibly lingering into Round 1 play

Once the morning showers moved out conditions became a bit sticky out there as temperatures topped near the 90 degree mark. This steamy air mass will linger overnight and aid in setting off additional showers and thunderstorms. Big concern will once again be heavy rainfall of at least an inch or two in spots and a strong wind gust from one or two of these thunderstorms.

Overnight lows will also be similar to last night with the mercury only dropping in the 70s.

Come Thursday and Round 1 play of the John Deere Classic any lingering showers and storms will be noted during the morning hours before we dry out for the rest of tournament play. This means that play could be delayed for golfers and fans about. We’ll keep an eye on that.

After Thursday its all sunshine and more tolerable summer warmth for the rest of the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

