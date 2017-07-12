× Report: FBI investigating possible sightings of missing University of Illinois student, presumed dead

SALEM, Illinois– The FBI is reportedly investigating multiple tips from people who say they’ve seen missing University of Illinois student Yingying Zhang, 26, in the southern Illinois town of Salem, 4.5 hours south of the Quad Cities. Zhang has been presumed dead by the FBI.

Related: Search for missing U of I student considered a “national priority” by the FBI

This new finding comes from St. Louis news station KMOV. Salem, Illinois is 1.5 hours east of St. Louis. They report that detectives have looked into the reports, but have not found concrete leads. The FBI says they are taking all tips and following through on them.

Despite investigators’ belief that Zhang is dead, her family is still holding out hope. A business in Salem says her family has been in town looking for her, going off tips of sightings.

Related: Family holds vigil for Zhang, holding out hope they’ll find her

Related: Kidnapping suspect visited websites with info on how to plan a kidnapping

Zhang disappeared from the University of Illinois in June. Brendt Christensen, 28, is charged in connection with her disappearance. He attended a vigil for Zhang, and prosecutors say he talked about the “ideal abduction victim.” At an appearance in federal court last week, Christensen was denied bail.

Related: U of I increasing campus security following kidnapping

The FBI is offering $10,000 to anyone with information about Zhang’s whereabouts. Champaign County Crimestoppers is offering a $40,000 reward.