NorthPark Gymboree among more than 300 across the country closing

(CNN Money) — Your favorite kids clothing store may be closing up shop soon.

Gymboree, which filed for bankruptcy protection in June, will shutter roughly 350 outlets across the U.S., the company announced Tuesday.

According to a store locator posted on the company’s website, the store at NorthPark Mall in Davenport, as well as a store in West Des Moines and 11 in Illinois, are among those shutting down.

“This was a difficult decision to make, but we are confident that it is in the best long-term interest of our Company, our customers and our broader employee base,” CEO Daniel Griesemer said in a statement.

Affected stores will launch their closing sales next week, the company said.

As of April, the San Francisco-based company operated about 1,280 locations. It also owns the Janie and Jack and Crazy 8 brands, and has more than 11,000 employees, according to a filing. Most of the store closings will be Gymboree and Crazy 8 locations.

Gymboree isn’t the only retailer to cut its brick-and-mortar footprint as online shopping booms.

So far this year, 5,300 store closings have been announced, according to Fung Global Retail & Technology, a retail think tank.