DAVENPORT- The results are in for a special election in the city.

Voters went to the polls Tuesday, July 11, 2017, to decide who will fill the third ward alderman seat in the city. The position opened up after former alderman Bill Boom stepped down.

With just 9% turn out, Marion Meginnis won with about 54% of the vote, receiving about 400 votes. Carlton Wills received about 46% of the vote or about 330 votes.