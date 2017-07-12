× Man gets 15 years for stealing safe, money from his employer

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — A man has been given 15 years in prison for stealing money and the safe it was in from his Burlington employer.

The Hawk Eye reports that 26-year-old Jacob Smith was sentenced Tuesday as a habitual criminal because of his previous convictions.

A Des Moines County jury found him guilty in February of theft and burglary for stealing the safe and more than $4,700 in cash from the hardware store where he’d been working. Investigators suspect he left a back door open when he left work Dec. 14, 2015, the day of the crime.

Investigators also suspect Smith had an accomplice in removing the small safe from the store, but he’s refused to cooperate with them.