It’s charity, golfing, and pictures for Ben Higgins at the 2017 JDC

SILVIS, Illinois — A well-known face among fans of ABC’s “The Bachelor,” Ben Higgins, played in the Pro-Am round at the 2017 John Deere Classic.

He teed off with pro Kevin Kisner’s group on Wednesday, July 12th.

Ben told WQAD News 8 that he was anxious to get out on such a beautiful course.

Along the way, Ben had plenty of support. His parents Amy and David were in the crowd as well as some fans. He also spent the day with Kori Freidag, who won the role of being his caddie in an auction.

A bit drizzly out here at Deere Run but it's all smiles from @higgins.ben and his caddie Kori Freidag!

At the end of the day, Ben celebrated after making his final putt from the fringe on Hole 9.

A day before his Pro-Am round, Ben played in a charity outing benefiting the Boys and Girls Clubs.

"It's so much fun when you can play in a golf outing and support a good cause," he said. "I love golf. It's cool to be accepted already, when you're supporting a charity that means so much to the Quad Cities."

