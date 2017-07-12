× Injured congressman Steve Scalise transferred out of ICU

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia– Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) has been transferred out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, according to ABC News.

RELATED: Congressman shot at Virginia ballpark

The House Majority Whip remains in serious condition. He was getting treatment for an infection, after being shot in the hip on the morning of June 14th during a GOP congressional baseball practice.

The gunman was identified as James Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, a town five hours south of the Quad Cities. Hodgkinson was shot and killed by police, after shooting Scalise, a Capitol police officer, and two others. He was a vocal opponent of the Republican Party and targeted them at a practice for their annual charity Congressional baseball game.

RELATED: Man who shot congressman was living in a van, called a “loner”