IN THE KITCHEN with Greatest Grains: A Ramen meal makeover

DAVENPORT – We all ate it in college (and maybe the years after), but Greatest Grains is showing you how to make it tastier and healthier.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Owner Julie Martens and Max Mayfield appeared on WQAD News 8 at 11am to demonstrate how to make Easy Vegan Ramen with ramen broth, gluten-free ramen noodles, roasted sweet potatoes, and which toppings go best with the dish:

Easy Vegan Ramen

Ramen Broth

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon canola oil

½ whole onion

4 cloves garlic

2 cup mushrooms, diced fine

1 ½ tablespoon tamari

1 teaspoon sriracha

2 teaspoon Ginger juice

2-4 cups vegetable broth

Directions:

In a medium saucepan, heat sesame and canola oil over medium heat. Add sliced onion and garlic. Cook stirring frequently, for 1-2 minutes. Add mushrooms and continue cooking until mushrooms are tender. Add ginger, soy sauce, and sriracha, cook, stirring frequently for 1 minute. Slowly add 2-4 cups of vegetable broth (depending on how many people you are serving). Simmer on low for 10-20 minutes while you prep the ramen toppings. Season to taste, ad any additional ingredients as desired.

Gluten Free Ramen Noodles

½ – 1 whole package Thai Kitchen GF Brown Rice Noodles

2 teaspoons salt

2 tablespoons of baking soda

2 quarts water in saucepan

Directions:

Heat saucepan with water over high heat, toss salt and baking soda into water. Once boiling then remove saucepan from heat. Add brown rice noodles, stirring to separate noodles. Let stand 5 minutes or until noodles are tender but firm. Drain well, set aside for serving.

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

2-4 whole sweet potatoes, washed and diced

2-3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

Directions:

After dicing sweet potatoes place in a mixing bowl and toss with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Take a baking sheet and place sweet potatoes in an even layer. Place in a 400 degree oven. After 15 minutes mix the potatoes around and rotate, cook for another 10 minutes or until soft and cooked through.

Toppings

½ cup mushrooms, sliced

½ cup spinach, cut lengthwise in ribbons

1 whole carrot, matchstick

2 whole green onions, thinly sliced

Directions:

Prepare vegetables while the broth is simmering, wait for noodles to get done cooking. Once noodles are done place servings in bowls. Ladle in hot broth after placing noodles in bowl. Take desired toppings and sweet potatoes in each bowl, enjoy!

Greatest Grains also has an important event coming up. On Sunday, July 23rd from 1-2pm, the store is hosting a Preserving and Canning 101 class. In one hour, you will learn how to take advantage of the bounty of farm fresh food from this harvest season so you can enjoy it during the winter. To sign up, click here.

Greatest Grains also has Flash Sales going on right now. Every weekend, the store marks down new items 40%. Click here to find out what’s for sale this weekend.