Course pro expects low scores at John Deere Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois – Deere Run's new golf pro says you can expect low scores and a competitive finish to the 2017 John Deere Classic.

Ron Scheyd joined TPC at Deere Run earlier this year.

On "News 8 at 11" Wednesday, July 12, he told News 8's Jim Mertens that heavy rains just before tournament play will have the pros gunning for softer greens where the ball gets planted after landing.

"You soften up greens on a PGA Tour golf course, these are the best players in the world," he explained.

"They're going to shoot some really, really low numbers."