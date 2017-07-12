Country star Cole Swindell is a crowd favorite at 2017 John Deere Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois -- Country singer Cole Swindell made his way to the Quad Cities to play a benefit concert and to play some golf.

Swindell teed off on Pro-Am Day with pro Wesley Bryan on Wednesday, July 11th at the John Deere Classic.

His game was cut in half due to a weather delay, but that didn't stop his fans from following along. In fact, he says it's the fans that brought him out here.

The charity concert he's playing benefits Birdies for Charity Wednesday evening at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.