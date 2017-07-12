× Consumer Reports says you should keep your home at THIS temperature if you want to save the most money

It’s the middle of summer, that time of year when temperatures soar, as do people’s energy bills.

Consumer Reports decided to help lower your energy bill, by teaming up with Energy Star to find the optimal temperature for cooling and energy efficiency.

They say the coolest you should keep your house is 78 degrees, and that’s only when you’re home and awake.

If you’re out of the house, they recommend turning the thermostat up to 85 degrees, and then back down to 82 when you’re sleeping.

Consumer Reports says you’ll save 3 percent on your air conditioning costs for every degree you raise the temperature. They recommend using fans or keeping the windows open to make their recommended temperatures more bearable.

Read the full report here.