Boys and Girls Club opening teen center in former JB Young school

DAVENPORT - The Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley is expanding.

It will be opening its fourth location in the former JB Young school in Davenport.

The center will be for teens only, grades 6th through 12th. It's an age group the club has wanted to serve but didn't have the space until now.

The Club says it's seen an increase in juvenile crime, so it wants to provide a fun space where teens can go after school.

"We actually received what used to be principal`s office, the counselor's office, the nurse's station and the secretary station, so what used to be place where kids never wanted to go in the school, is going to be where kids want to go in the school," said Liz Zimmerman of the Boys and Girls Club.

The Davenport teen center will be open on the first day of school, August 24th.