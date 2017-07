× Boil advisory in effect in areas of Coal Valley

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — A water main break on the east side of East 1st. Ave. (Route 6) in Coal Valley has resulted in a boil advisory.

Officials say residents who live in an area from E. 2nd Street to E. 7th Street and E. 3rd Ave. and Whispering Hills should boil water used for human consumption until further notice.