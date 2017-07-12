Blazing heat and humidity on the way this afternoon

No doubt about it, we’re in for a day of intense heat and humidity! Actual temperatures this afternoon will be in the low 90s, but the humidity is going to make it feel more like 100-105+! Due to the extreme heat, many of us are under a Heat Advisory until 8 PM this evening. If you plan on spending time outside, it’s imperative to drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks in the air conditioning, and wear loose, light colored clothing. It’s also a great idea to check up on those who may not have access to air conditioning, especially your elderly friends and relatives.

With all this heat and humidity, it’s setting us up for strong to severe storms this evening. As a cold front pushes southward, it’s going to help spark storms that will produce very heavy rain, strong winds, and some hail. Once the front moves through, we’ll get a break from the heat and humidity! Cooler air will move in just for time on Thursday with highs back in the mid 80s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham