What blueberries can do for your health and an easy way to incorporate them

Sweet and Tangy Kale Salad

4 cup kale

1 cup strawberries, sliced

1 cup blueberries

1 cup pistachios, chopped

2 Tbsp crumbled goat cheese or Blue cheese

1/4 cup olive oil

3 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

3 Tbsp lemon juice

1 pinch salt

1 pinch ground black pepper

Finely chop kale. In a large salad bowl, combine kale with strawberries, blueberries and pistachios. Add dressing and mix throughout. Let all ingredients sit for 20 minutes so that all flavors are absorbed and kale is tenderized. Sprinkle with goat cheese.

NUTRITION: 268 calories; 20 g fat; 2 g saturated fat; 2 mg cholesterol; 73 mg sodium; 18 g carbohydrate; 4 g fiber; 6 g protein