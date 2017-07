Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRISON, Illinois -- Two juveniles are scheduled to be in court Tuesday, July 11th after a body was found during a house fire.

Firefighters were called to the home for a fire on Saturday, July 8th. When crews went inside they found the body of 53-year-old Peggy Schroeder.

Two female juveniles were being held in the Whiteside County Jail in connection with the investigation.

No charges have been filed.

An autopsy was set for Tuesday, July 11th.