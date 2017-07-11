Still no power to some in Oquawka, Illinois after Monday morning storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OQUAWKA, Illinois-- Power is back up for the majority of residents int the village of Oquawka, Illinois after Monday morning's storm.

However, out of the small town of 1,500 people, hundreds are still without service.

"There’s too many spots in town where there's electrical lines and branches down on trees still and (crews are) finding it. The fire department was out all throughout the night taking care of calls for sparks and lines down," says Mayor Robert Eldridge.

At least 10 people can't go back to their homes for now, they are currently working with the Red Cross.

Those still in their homes say the clean up efforts are never ending.

"(I'm working) to get the stuff cut up and moved out of my yard... I’ve (also) got to get my fence and everything back up," says Marion Husband, long time resident.

Mayor Eldridge says checking on the elderly and disabled people are his biggest priority during the temporary power outage.

"For the most part, there’s still a lot of citizens, especially the older ones the senior citizens that need some help," says Eldridge.

Ameren Energy crews have not said exactly when they plan to return the whole town back to power, but Eldridge is hopeful to have everyone back up by at least by Wednesday, July 12.

