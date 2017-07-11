× Quite steamy through PRO-AM Day… Isolated storm chance, too

Whew!! I’ll be saying that again for the next couple of days. This steamy air may set off a shower or thunderstorm this evening mainly for areas near the Quad Cities and points north. Otherwise the rest of the night should remain pretty quiet before another isolated event takes place by Wednesday morning.

Promises to be another steamy night out there as overnight lows drop around the low to mid 70s.

Any isolated activity Wednesday will end quickly that morning before the high heat and humidity takes over for PRO-AM Day at the John Deere Classic. Stay hydrated! Still looking at highs around 90 and heat index values over 100 degrees.

This steamy air will be rinsed out that night in the form of some drenching showers and thunderstorms which should slowly end during the start of tournament play on Thursday.

The rest of tournament play at the John Deere Classic still looks pretty nice as we’ll shave those temperatures just a bit as well as some of the humidity in the air as well.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

