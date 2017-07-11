More strong storms on the way today

Watch Now: Good Morning QC

Get ready for more thunderstorms. Monday morning's storms were quite damaging from Mediapolis, Iowa through Oquawka, Illinois. This morning's storms will affect these areas again...not good news for those folks who lost roofs.

On the weather map, we sit right under a stationary front. This morning, fog is thick north of the front around the US-20 corridor with steamy, tropical conditions to the south. Burlington and Mt. Pleasant have dew points in the middle 70s...just about as humid as it gets here in the Midwest.

Showers and thunderstorms will be quite likely for the I-80 corridor through 10am today. Some storms could produce some gusty wind, possibly up to severe strength. These storms will slide south of Princeton by mid-morning and out of our area completely by late-morning. After that, it will be very warm and sticky. Heat index values could near 100 degrees again in a few spots. And again, with this type of heat and humidity, an isolated thunderstorm will be possible.

Tonight will be interesting to watch. Storms in Southern Minnesota could grow severe with steering winds bringing them here toward morning. Again, the biggest threat will be damaging wind potential. And much like previous days, additional isolated storm activity is possible for Wednesday afternoon.

Once we get to Thursday morning, most of the active weather should be over. Quiet and sunny weather will be around just in time for tournament play of the John Deere Classic. In the meantime, please have a way to get weather alerts and heed all warnings.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen