Get a free Slurpee from 7-Eleven today

Happy July 11th! That is, 7-Eleven Day, the one day a year when you can get a free Slurpee from your local 7-Eleven store.

From 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. you can stop into 7-Eleven and grab a free small Slurpee.

They’re inviting customers to post photos with their free drink to social media using the hashtag “#7ElevenDay”

Click here to find a store near you.