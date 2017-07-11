× Emergency crews on scene of accident in Silvis

SILVIS, Illinois — Officials from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and Silvis Police Department are on the scene of an incident that took place at the intersection of Crosstown Ave. and 11th St. earlier this evening.

A witness on scene told WQAD that they saw an ambulance arrive to transport a victim, who may have been hit by a car, around 6:30 p.m.

Roads are closed from the intersection of Crosstown Ave. and 11th St. to the intersection of Crosstown Ave. and 10th St.

